KILGORE — Dozens of classic cars and trucks lined downtown Kilgore streets Saturday evening for a gathering that also attracted customers to downtown businesses.
Kilgore Mercantile & Music partners with the Lone Star Lug Nuts, an area car club for auto enthusiasts, to host the monthly Kilgore Cruise Night.
“I love to hang out and talk to all the car guys,” said Dean Gooch of Henderson, who brought his 1966 Shelby Cobra replica to the event. “All these guys right here are my buddies. It’s a good, relaxing time, and I enjoy the camaraderie of the car guys.”
Gooch’s car was one of about 50 classic cars displayed Saturday at the show. Meanwhile, more than 100 attendees spent the evening chatting outdoors, eating at local restaurants and visiting downtown stores.
Vivian Gebhardt, who owns Kilgore Mercantile & Music with her husband, said the monthly Cruise Night is free and is intended as an activity to bring the community together and to draw customers downtown.
There’s no entry fee to have a classic vehicle featured, and there’s also no entry fee for attendees, Gebhardt said. Cruise Night participants can sign up for a free entry into a drawing to receive prizes contributed by Kilgore business owners, she said.
Saturday was the fourth time the business has hosted the Kilgore Cruise Night, Gebhardt said. It is held the fourth Saturday evening of each month in downtown.