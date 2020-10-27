Screams emanated from Kelsey Marsh’s vehicle as creepy characters offered spooky scares to children in her backseat.
Marsh and Tara Woodruff drove to Longview from Marshall this weekend for Halloween fun at a haunted car wash being offered by Lantana Express Car Wash, 3150 N. Eastman Road. They brought three children with them, ranging in age from 6 to 10, for the fun.
“This is just a really fun thing to do this year, especially since there’s not much else that you can really do right now. It’s a really smart idea,” Marsh said. “It gets you in the Halloween spirit.”
“And you’re still quarantining in your car,” Woodruff added.
Lantana Express Car Wash is offering its first haunted car wash this year. The haunted attraction continues from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. today through Thursday and from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
“With COVID and everything that’s going on, with people social distancing, there’s no gatherings. There’s not much to do,” said Robert Allen, manager at the car wash. “This is a good way that people can come in, have fun and they don’t have to have any contact with anybody outside of their car.”
Owner Steve Oram said he had seen haunted car washes offered before at locations around the country. When Lantana opened in July 2019, he knew he wanted to bring a haunted car wash to Longview. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the car wash is hoping it gives people a way to social distance and have fun, he said.
“It’s fun, and it gives people some family time in their vehicles,” Oram said.
At Lantana, visitors are asked to line up on the southbound side of Eastman Road. The car wash is filling up space on Christina Street, which leads to its driveway, and additional cars are lining up on U.S. 259 South. Traffic has filled up as much as 2 to 3 miles on the highway, and Oram said there is typically a 90-minute wait for cars. He encouraged families to bring snacks with them.
The popularity and word of mouth has led to visitors coming to Longview from as far as Arkansas to see the haunted car wash, Allen said. Lantana has 16 costumed actors who serve up the scares.
Along Christina Street and in line in Lantana’s parking lot, costumed characters interact with cars. Visitors can roll down their windows or unlock their doors, if they choose, for characters to spook children. Characters include creepy clowns, ghouls, Michael Myers from the “Halloween” film franchise and more.
“This is a pretty good deal for the kids,” said Vanessa Garza, who held her son Messiah Davis in the front passenger seat as they drove through the attraction. Davis, from Longview, visited the car wash because she said it’s a good way to social distance and get in the Halloween spirit at the same time.
When cars enter the car wash itself, the haunted tunnel is decorated with skeletons, strobe lights, spooky music and more characters.
“They’re gonna jump out at you, sneak up on you in your car,” Allen said.
The whole time attendees are getting a car wash, too, and Lantana offers washes that range from $8 to $20. There is no additional charge for the haunted show.
“I get a kick out of watching people just have fun,” Oram said.
The haunted car wash will become an annual event for Lantana — and Oram said people should stay tuned for Christmas.