People took to social media while East Texas was snowed in to complain about Longview’s approach to roads during the storm, but the city — and the Texas Department of Transportation — say it’s an issue of resources.
One photo that circulated on Facebook showed a front-end loader clearing snow and ice at the Longview Public Library, with people questioning why it could be used there.
“The city used what we call front-end loaders to scrape and scoop the snow from the parking area so that people could walk to get to the warming shelter,” said Public Works Director Rolin McPhee. “A front-end loader is a piece of heavy equipment machinery used in construction to move or load materials such as soil, rock, sand, demolition debris, etc. into or onto another type of machinery. It is not designed for snow removal as the snow fills up the bucket, which then needs to be dumped somewhere. To use that equipment is not feasible for roadways.”
The city doesn’t own snowblades or graders, he said, which are different from a front-end loader in that they “angle 30 degrees to either side to help move snow around where you want it.”
“The blade angle is adjusted from the cab, which allows the operator to adjust the blade to prevent the need for multiple passes to clear snow. That is why the highways appear to have mounds of snow ‘kicked to the curb,’ “ McPhee said.
He added that the city’s arterial and collector streets — collector streets generally feed into arterial roads which feed into highways — were monitored for slick conditions and sanded 24-7 until the issue subsided.
“We also salted areas in advance of the event,” he said.
The city did use a front-end loader to address a street, a particularly hilly area on H.G. Mosley Parkway between Bill Owens Parkway and McCann Road, where there were “treacherous” conditions.
“On (Feb. 20), public safety communications contacted us about a police report of icy conditions along H.G. Mosley near Grace Creek,” McPhee said. “Cars attempting to climb the hills were sliding and creating a hazard. Streets crews were dispatched to sand the icy areas heading east from Grace Creek up the hill and west of Grace Creek up the hill. Unfortunately, the snow on top of the ice was not allowing for the sand to provide traction to vehicles traveling the roadway.
“Since the conditions were still treacherous, we decided to try to remove the snow perched on the ice so that the ice on the roadway could be treated better. The front-end loader did its best to remove the perched snow on the inclines, and the roadways were sanded, which provided enough traction for the traveling public.”
Another picture on social media showed a cleared U.S. 271 in Gilmer, with some comparing what they thought was work by the city of Gilmer or Upshur County to clear the highway compared with what Longview did.
The Texas Department of Transportation reported that its district office in that area did that work. TxDOT is generally responsible for state highway maintenance. Local TxDOT spokeswoman Kathi White said comparing the work TxDOT did in a small city versus a large one is comparing apples to oranges. Longview and Gilmer are in different TxDOT districts.
“I-20 is the primary corridor through Van Zandt, Smith and Gregg counties. Many of our resources were dedicated to addressing the issues we experienced along I-20 through most of this event,” White said in an email. “In addition, accidents along I-20 in Louisiana impacted travel well into Texas. Due to fuel shortages, many large trucks were backed up on the ramps causing additional delays and safety concerns.
“Our primary focus was to address the higher volume roadways, elevated structures, accident locations and any other trouble spots. The continued sleet, freezing rain, snow and ice throughout the week required us to address many roadways multiple times. We then moved to other roadways and continued working around the clock until temperatures rose above freezing and melting began. Even with the additional assistance provided by the cities, county and contracting community, there were simply not enough resources to address every roadway.”