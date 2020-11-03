trump.jpg

Biden vs. Trump

We have a website set up to populate the latest national election news as well as local news.

If you are on our home page, click the Election 202 banner.

Or, you can click here:

https://www.news-journal.com/news/elections/

John is a two-time national columnist of the year. He has earned top AP awards for news, videos and sports writing and won the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award. He has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX News and CNN.