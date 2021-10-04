The city of Longview is accepting submissions for the sesquicentennial time capsule through Wednesday.
The time capsule will be buried at 1 p.m. Oct. 20 in front of the Central Fire Station at 200 S. Center St. The event, which is open to the public, was delayed from its originally planned date in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Director of Community Services Laura Hill said residents should submit items that carry, “…memories of Longview in 2020.”
Items should be durable — things that would last 50 years in the time capsule, Hill said. Electronic devices, perishable items, paper photos and money will not be accepted.
Some items already in the time capsule include a wine glass from Johnny Cace’s 65th anniversary; personal, sealed letters written by City Council members to future council members. KSA Engineering’s original plans for the 1999 Tyler Street renovation also are in the time capsule.
“It (the renovation) started the transformation of downtown,” Hill said.
Hill said she challenged city departments to take pictures of the way their equipment works now to compare how it might be run in 2070.
Trash used to be collected by mule and cart centuries ago, Hill said.
“In 50 years, there might not be trash trucks.”