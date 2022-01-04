‘Closure and healing’: Sisters hope for proper goodbye after missing mother’s car found near Kilgore

Bittersweet. Overwhelming. Relief. These are some of the words used by Lita Walker and Frances Rodriguez when describing how they felt when they learned this past week that their missing mother’s vehicle had been found near Kilgore.
Rosemary Rodriguez was reported missing Oct. 8, 2019, a day after she was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on Mount Pisgah Road in the Kilgore area. She was 54.
On Thursday, her bright green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic was found in a wooded area off Mount Pisgah Road. The car, which had human remains inside, was not far from where she was last seen, Frances said.
Finding Rosemary
The two women were contacted shortly after law enforcement found the vehicle.
“We were both at work, and we started getting blown up on Facebook Messenger,” Walker said.
Later in the day, the sheriff’s department confirmed to family that a vehicle was found. On Friday, they met with a lieutenant who told them about the human remains.
“He said, ‘We can’t identify them at this moment, but we wanted to let you guys know before the media took ahold of it,’” Frances Rodriguez said.
Officials have not confirmed the remains are those of Rosemary Rodriguez and were working Friday to extract the vehicle from the woods.
Lita said she and her sister started crying when they heard the news.
“We held each other and just cried,” Frances Rodriguez said. “It was more bittersweet tears. We’ve mourned our mother for two years and I mean, I’m at a loss of tears. I can’t make myself cry about it anymore.”
She said the news was a relief.
“As soon as they came back with the car, it was like a huge weight that had been sitting there for forever faded,” Frances said.
Rodriguez’s daughters in October 2019 helped organize a vigil for their mother to pray for her return and to continue to raise awareness about her disappearance.
“We just knew that it would take us having our story out there and continuing it or somebody stumbled upon something to know what they needed to look for,” Lita said. “And that’s basically what happened.”
Later, they created the Finding Rosemary Rodriguez Facebook page where information could be shared.
“We’ve been using that to share all of the news articles and any information to let people know what they needed to look for to help us,” Lita said. “We ask for their patience with us and understanding that we’re having to wait, so it may be a while before we are able to share anything.”
Rodriguez chose a bright green vehicle due to her love of frogs, the two said. That vehicle detail was included on every post on social media and on missing-person flyers.
“It’s because of the community and everyone sharing her story that she was found, and we so greatly appreciate everyone who’s been a part of that or has reached out to us in any way,” Walker said.
The pair turned off comments on the Facebook page after the announcement the car was found.
“We were already so overwhelmed, and we just needed a break,” Walker said.
Frances Rodriguez said it was hard to then see theories about what had happened to her mother.
“That’s what I wanted the most was just the peace of knowing where she is and not having to wonder because your mind goes everywhere,” Walker said. “The outcome is sort of what we expected. We knew she wouldn't go for this long without contacting anyone in the family if she was anywhere where she was physically able to contact someone.”
“I know that sounds terrible to say but it was almost joyous in a way too because now it’s like, OK, we have her and that’s the most important thing with all of this,” Frances Rodriguez said. “Yes, we want justice. Yes, we want the person that did it to be responsible. But at the end of the day, we get to say a proper goodbye to our mother.”
'Criminal activity'
Frances said her mother had no means to get money as her debit card was lost and canceled shortly before she was missing.
“I mean, everything pointed to something had happened to her,” Frances Rodriguez said.
Gregg County sheriff’s officials previously said law enforcement believe criminal activity could be involved in Rosemary Rodriguez’s disappearance. The daughters said law enforcement reaffirmed that with the recent discovery of the car.
“They called it a crime scene after they found the vehicle,” Lita said. “It was too far back in the woods for it to have been an accident. It was placed in the woods, in the middle of the woods.”
Frances Rodriguez said there were searches along that road after Rodriguez went missing but none fully reached that area where the vehicle was found.
She said the home where her mother was living with her boyfriend is south of where the vehicle was found.
The two women said the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is keeping them informed about the investigation.
Frances Rodriguez said waiting during the investigation process over the past two years has been frustrating. Between waiting for more information and a global pandemic, there have been roadblocks when it comes to leads.
We don’t want to release too much information, but it’s a waiting game from here,” Frances Rodriguez said.
Memories
“We’ve been digging through a lot of old family photo albums and beginning to scan in a bunch of pictures to create a slideshow,” Walker said.
The photos are in preparation for an eventual memorial service.
Several photos from the early 80s hang on the wall of their mother's home in West Longview. Portraits of 16- or 17-year-old Rosemary Rodriguez wearing large-framed glasses with curled hair sat in old detailed bronze picture frames. Another portrait shows Rodriguez with longer hair holding Walker as a baby.
“Once I found those, we couldn’t put them back in the box,” Lita said.
Walker motioned over to a TV tray table and sideboard with pictures of her mother and items, including frog figurines.
“I have this little shrine kind of over here that’s got a bunch of little knickknacks that people have given me over the last two years,” Walker said. “There will usually be a candle burning for her.”
“She never knew a stranger,” Frances said, remembering her mother. “She was always kind to so many people. Like, I mean, she worked at Walmart, in the pharmacy.”
Frances said she always had a smile on her face.
“I want to remember her like that,” Frances said.
Starting new
On Monday, the two women sat in the home in which their mother lived.
Walker, 32, now lives there with her dogs and a new kitten. Her husband, 34-year-old Mark Walker, died in October due to a blood clot causing cardiac arrest. His death was on the two-year anniversary of her mother’s disappearance.
Frances Rodriguez, 28, was living in Washington state when her mother went missing. She has since married and relocated back to the area. She and her husband are staying with Lita to help out.
It’s not lost on the sisters that this chapter in their lives closed at the very end of 2021 by finding the car.
“It’s been a hard year but we brought in the New Year together,” Frances Rodriguez said. “We both, you know, just looked at each other and said, you know, it's a year of healing. It's a year of closure. Closure and healing. It's time to end this chapter and start new.”
In Texas, a person must be missing for seven years before they can be declared dead. The two had been looking at the timeline for their mother in the future.
“Maybe our plans going forward won’t have to be quite as long as we initially thought,” Lita said.
The sisters said they've grown closer over the past two years are grateful for that. They previously had been in different parts of their lives separated by distance and age. Now, they consider themselves to be best friends.
“We were watching a show the other day and the siblings were fighting and (Walker's) like, ‘Stop, you’re going to cherish each other one day,’” Frances said.
“That’s our mom, right there,” Walker said of her own words. “We do cherish each other. I think she sees us. I think she’s happy.”
Anyone with information about Rodriguez is asked to contact investigators at (903) 236-8408 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.com.