The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming.
The iconic horses will be part of the Grand Sesquicentennial Trek, which is the celebration parade for the 150th anniversary of Longview's founding in 1870.
One Hundred Acres of Heritage/Longview Main Street and Ambucs are hosting the parade from 10 a.m. to noon April 18 in downtown Longview.
In an email announcing the newest parade entry, Longview Community Services Director Laura Hill asked that people thank John Martin profusely for booking the Clydesdales.
Martin, president/CEO of R&K Distributors and board chairman of Longview Economic Development Corp., is credited with booking the Clydesdale troupe, Hill said.
"I know they're coming, thanks to John Martin at R&K. ... We haven’t gotten their list, criteria or guidelines, but they’ll be in the parade," Hill said. "I was absolutely thrilled, ecstatic and elated."
The Clydesdale breed of horses was first developed more than 300 years ago for farm work in the Clydesdale region of Scotland. They are most easily recognized for their substantial feather — the long hairs of the lower leg that covers the hooves.
Anheuser-Busch first unveiled the Clydesdales on April 7, 1933, in celebration of the repeal of Prohibition, according to the company's website.