The city of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Coalition for Drug-Free Youth is set to welcome Assistant Special Agent in Charge Wade Sparks from the DEA Dallas Field Division to speak about drug trends.
The information will help equip adults to identify early warning signs of youth drug usage and how new trends and drug formulations are emerging and becoming more widely used, according to Partners in Prevention.
“The Coalition for Drug-Free Youth is excited to bring the Drug Enforcement Administration from the Dallas Field Division to Longview to present cutting-edge drug trend information to citizens. The presentation will be part of the coalition’s monthly meeting, and we invite community members to attend,” said Whitney Pierce, coalition coordinator.The presentation is set 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 27 at the Longview Public Library, 222 W. Cotton St.
Seating will be limited to the first 50 people.
Call (903) 237-1019 for information.