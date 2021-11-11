Longview veteran Robert Wahl, 39, is one of many men and women who felt called to serve after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I just wanted to be a part of protecting what we have here,” Wahl said.
Wahl was born and raised in southern New Jersey, about 20 mins outside of Philadelphia. At 19-years-old, Wahl enlisted two months after 9/11.
“After 9/11, it was kind of one of those feelings where you feel called to duty,” Wahl said. “I wanted to serve.”
Wahl decided to join the Coast Guard.
“It was specifically the Coast Guard because I like the fact that they save lives,” he said. “I like that their job primarily is saving lives and that’s what drew me towards that.”
Wahl went to basic training in Cape May, N.J., for eight weeks following the testing and physical.
He was working drug and immigrant interception in the Caribbean for the first year.
“I’ve been as far down as off the coast of Colombia,” Wahl said. “With the drug interceptions, we did a lot of work around Guantanamo Bay. I’ve been there about half a dozen times.”
In the Caribbean, he was on two month patrols on a 270-foot cutter as a deckhand.
“You know, you’re in the middle of the ocean for two months with about 90 other people,” he said.
He later relocated to Northern California, Humboldt Bay, where he was assigned search and rescue for three years. They patrolled and protected 300 miles of coastline.
“I was at an air station with three helicopters and we did search and rescue from the Oregon border down to Point Arena (California),” he said. During that time, he worked as a Second Class Petty Officer in communications for search and rescue operations.
Though he did not wish to go into specific experiences during his 4-year-long service, he said search and rescue does not always have positive outcomes.
“I would say not every search and rescue case ends successfully but the ones that do make it worth it,” Wahl said.
Wahl believes that what he learned in the service has carried over to civilian life.
“I gained a lot of wisdom and grew up really fast,” Wahl said. “I got to see some really cool places, got out of my hometown. The military has shaped my work ethic, my leadership skills, my decision making, my multitasking.”
He moved all across the country before he and his wife Nyesha, a middle school English teacher, settled in Longview. Nyesha grew up in East Texas and Wahl has made the area his home.
“Out of all the places that I've been to, East Texas is my favorite place to live, however, let's try to keep that a secret,” he said, smiling. “We don't want everybody descending on East Texas. Don’t California my Texas.”
At the VFW Post 4002, he is known as “Cutter” and even worked in the kitchen there for a while. He is now the proud owner of his own food stand, soon to be a brick and mortar location in Gilmer, Philly Rob’s Cheesesteaks.
“I'm an entrepreneur, a cook, and a restaurant owner and it's always been my passion to just own my own business and I finally was able to do that,” Wahl said. As of Nov. 1, he had only been open for about 4 weeks but word of the authentic cheesesteaks “spread like wildfire.”
“I'm already at the point where I need to hire help,” Wahl siad. “So it's all good problems to have. I'm very, very excited.”
His passion for cooking came from cooking for his wife and her family.
“She's just as much responsible for how far I've come as I am,” Wahl said. “Without her, I wouldn't be wouldn't be sitting here.”
He believes he may be one of only a few U.S. Coast Guard veterans in East Texas.
“A lot of people don’t even know that the Coast Guard is part of the Military but we are, we’re the fifth branch of the Military,” Wahl said. “I'm the only Coast Guard guy in our VFW Post. And it's very rare for VFW in general to have Coast Guard veterans, because there's certain qualifications and most Coast Guard people don't have those qualifications. But because of what I did in the first year, I'm good to go.”
After moving to East Texas from Kansas, he joined the VFW post and got involved with veterans organizations in the area.
“I've been around and what I'm finding is that in East Texas, there's a lot of support for veterans,” Wahl said. “A lot of resources which is really good because not every state's like that.”
Though he admits his bias, he considers the Coast Guard to be the best military branch.
“I definitely don't regret my four years because I have learned a lot and I've been through a lot,” Wahl said. “I would hope that the majority of young people at least serve a few years in the military.”
He noted the camaraderie between those he served with as a positive.
“The brotherhood that you get from it I think is unmatched,” he said.