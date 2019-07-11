The Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement unit arrested four men on drug-related charges Wednesday after executing a narcotics search warrant on one of the suspects at a Longview apartment complex, according to a report.
Being held Thursday in the Gregg County Jail were:
• Stefond Djuan Bell, 23, of Gilmer on $156,000 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams to 400 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana;
• Dalon Rusk, 22, of Longview on $136,000 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous charge of tamper/fabricate with physical evidence with intent to tamper;
• Danquail Dequan Carter, 28, and Rodney Cantrell Tatum, 23, both of Longview, on $106,000 in bonds on identical charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
The arrests occurred after the CODE unit and the Longview Police Department's SWAT team arrived at 3 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Tammy Lynn Drive with a warrant naming Bell as the suspect, the report said.
The SWAT team members found Bell outside and CODE agents recovered from the apartment less than 2 ounces of marijuana, between 4 grams and 400 grams of ecstasy, between 4 grams and 200 grams of methamphetamine, less than 28 grams of Xanax pills, a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen, ammunition, digital scales, plastic bags and blenders, the report said.
Rusk, Carter and Tatum were inside the apartment. Bell, a convicted felon, admitted that the gun belonged to him, the report said.