Cold front from Canada triggers plunging ET temperatures

From staff reports
Better put on your winter coats and hats, if you have not done so already.
A cold front from Canada has caused temperatures in the Longview area to drop from a summerlike day Thursday to a wintry chill expected to last through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
The thermometer dropped from a high of 90 Thursday to a high near 61 Friday, the weather service reported. It forecast a high near 65 and sunny skies today, and 69 degrees Sunday with partly sunny skies.
Lows were expected to dip to around 40 Friday night and 49 tonight and increase to around 56 Sunday.
However, the needle could have dropped to the upper 30s Friday night and Saturday morning, depending on cloud cover, weather service meteorologist Mario Valverde said.
“This is a little stronger than what is normal this time of the year,” Valverde said.
Valverde said clouds will lower daytime highs, while nighttime cloud cover will trap any warmth, preventing the needle from dropping.
“The clouds are going to act like a blanket,” he said.
Valverde said one possible positive effect of the rain and winds is dispersing pollutants, which might be responsible for the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality’s decision to lift an ozone action day declaration for the Longview-Tyler area today. During ozone action days, people with respiratory conditions are advised to limit outdoor physical activity.
The commission forecast moderate ozone levels of PM2.5 (particles or droplets in the air that are 2 1/2 microns or less in width) on Sunday and Monday for this area.
Longview also recorded 0.66 inches of rain from Friday’s storm, bringing the year’s totals to 41.7 inches, Valverde said. He said that figure is 6.08 inches higher than average and above 2018’s comparison of 35.84 inches.
More rain is on the way. The weather service forecast a 30% chance of showers after 2 a.m. Sunday and a chance of showers and thunderstorms possible between 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday.