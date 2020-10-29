Friday night football spectators shouldn’t forget their jackets and blankets as Longview-area temperatures take a dip during the next several days.
Although rain was expected to have cleared out by Wednesday evening, a cold front moving through the area will bring lows into the upper 30s this weekend, forecasters say.
National Weather Service Shreveport Meteorologist Brandon Thorne said the front is bringing abnormally low temperatures to the area.
Today is expected to be mostly cloudy and windy with a high near 53 degrees and a low tonight of about 41.
“Right around 40 is about 10 degrees below normal,” Thorne said of the expected low temperatures. “We have quite a few cold fronts pushing through.”
Today’s predicted high is about 20 degrees below normal, he added. According to the weather service, the average high temperature at the end of October in the Longview area is about 74 degrees with an average low about 51.
Friday is expected to be sunny with a high near 64 and a low in the lower 40s. Saturday should warm up to a high of about 67 and a low of 46.
“Saturday is still below normal,” Thorne said. “About five degrees.”
Another cold front is expected to come through as temperatures fall to the upper 30s on Sunday and Monday nights.
Temperatures are expected to trend upward next week with a high about 68 on Tuesday.
Thorne said the Longview area, and many areas along Interstate 20, typically see the first freeze in mid-November.
Longview could see some “extreme far outer bands” of rain showers due to Hurricane Zeta, but it should not affect the area much, Thorne said.
“(The hurricane will) be so far off to the east by then,” he said.
October has been unusually dry despite this week’s rainfall. Before Wednesday, the official rain total for the month hovered around a half inch — about 3 inches below normal in Longview, Thorne said.
Longview has received almost 40 inches of rain in 2020, slightly above the normal average of about 38 inches. Thorne added that the area is behind the pace from 2019, which had recorded 45 inches of rain by the end of October.