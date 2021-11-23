A cold front moving through East Texas this week could mean a rainy or stormy start to Thanksgiving Day.
Temperatures are expected to rise Wednesday to a high of 73 with partly sunny skies ahead of the cold front.
“It’s scheduled for passage during Thanksgiving, unfortunately,” National Weather Service Shreveport Hydrologist C.S. Ross said Tuesday. “We should be able to salvage at least part of the day by later afternoon.”
A chance of showers and possible thunderstorms across the region begins overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Showers are likely before noon with a high temperature of 63 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
“Showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day,” Ross said, noting that it will be breezy throughout the day. “Look for falling temperatures late afternoon.”
The rain will be widespread through the region with scattered thunderstorms.
“Can’t rule out a peal of thunder or two,” Ross said.
There is a slight chance of showers before midnight Thursday with temperatures dipping down into the mid-30s.
“Look for a high temperature Friday morning right about freezing,” Ross said. The daytime high will only reach 55.”
Ross said there will be a warming trend through the weekend.
Sunny skies are expected Friday and through the weekend with highs ranging from the mid-50s to the mid-60s.
“By Monday, we’ll be approaching 70 again,” Ross said.
The cold fronts rolling through the region as winter approaches are cooler air masses from Canada. Much colder air can come down through the winter from northern Canada and the Yukon, Ross said.