Colder, damp weather this week, with temperatures dropping overnight to 29 degrees, might be drawing more homeless people to area shelters.
Thirty to 40 more people have been arriving for overnight stays at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission than on a typical February night, Executive Director Brian Livingston said. He said the men’s shelter at 3117 W. Marshall Ave. drew 95 guests Wednesday and the women’s shelter at 3004 W. Marshall Ave. had about 50 guests.
Both shelters have 80 beds, Livingston said.
“We have cots or mats that we put in our day room” if the shelters overflow, Livingston said. “With the inclement weather, we accommodate anybody that shows up that needs a place to stay.”
However, Capt. Nick Hutchinson of the Salvation Army in Longview, said, “We have not seen a higher uptick ... a couple more people coming in.”
Hutchinson said he did not know Thursday what the occupancy rate was at the shelter at 519 E. Cotton St. but said it might not be as high because people are receiving their federal tax refunds “and they might be in a little better position financially.”
The shelter holds 54 beds and emergency cots if attendance exceeds capacity, Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said the drop-in center at 504 E. Cotton St. is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and “whenever there is weather advisories, either heat or cold.”
The drop-in center has a computer lab and offers movies, games, arts and crafts and lunch, Hutchinson said.
The day mission at Newgate Mission at 207 S. Mobberly Ave. is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and stays open until 5 p.m. Fridays if needed because of the weather, Executive Director Hollie Bruce said. It serves breakfast and lunch and offers internet and phone access, Bible trivia games and daily devotionals.
Bruce said the day mission generally draws 250 people a day.
“I think it has been pretty steady this week,” she said.
The day centers and shelters usually draw higher attendance during extreme weather as the homeless population escapes the elements, officials say.
Livingston, who started on the job Feb. 3, said people who come to Hiway 80 generally stay over for one or two nights and return when bad weather recurs.
“This weekend we will probably be back to our normal numbers,” he said.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecast sunny skies with a high today near 49, and northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph becoming lighter this afternoon.
Northeast winds will become calm tonight with temperatures dropping to below freezing.
The weatherman forecast sunny skies with a high near 56 Saturday and south winds around 5 mph. Cloudy skies will return, with a low around 42.
A 40% chance for showers is forecast for Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 61. The thermometer will drop to 52 degrees Sunday night with a 50% chance for rain and mostly cloudy skies.