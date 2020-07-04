East Texas colleges and universities are planning to welcome students back in the fall after they had to pack up and leave campuses early in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spring classes moved to online instruction, but some will be ready for in-person classes when the fall semester begins.
Some LeTourneau University students already have returned to aviation classes at the Paul and Betty Abbott Aviation Center at the East Texas Regional Airport. The center has developed an app to speed up check-ins.
University spokeswoman Leah Gorman said students and staff have a QR code to scan when entering the building. The square, black-and-white barcode brings up a check-in system.
If someone is found to test positive for COVID-19, the check-in system allows the university to track who was in the building at the time of the exposure, she said. It is unclear at this time if the program will expand to the entire university by fall.
According to LeTourneau's Welcome Back Initiative website, more details will be provided in the coming weeks for students returning to campus. This month, guidelines for the return of intercollegiate athletics, co-curricular and extracurricular activities, homecoming graduation event and collection of health and safety protocols are supposed to come out, according to the site.
Kilgore College will return to in-person classes for the summer 2 term, which starts Monday, spokesman Chris Craddock said.
The University of Texas at Tyler is expected to release more guidelines on how it will hold in-person classes in a safe way during the fall semester later in the week, spokeswoman Beverly Golden said.
"The Reboot UT Tyler Task Force, under the guidance of CDC guidelines and health officials, is finalizing how students will return this fall in a way that safeguards the health of the campus while also ensuring the delivery of the university's educational mission," Golden said.
East Texas Baptist University in Marshall released several guidelines and plans for the fall, President J. Blair Blackburn announced.
First, students, faculty and staff will sign a "community covenant." Blackburn said it "underscores our individual and collective Christian responsibility of respecting one another, valuing the diversity of our community and keeping each other safe and healthy as possible. Fundamental to the campus health and safety plan and this community covenant is wearing face masks in buildings and maintaining physical distancing."
Students also will alternate in-class instruction to keep classrooms at 50% capacity at the beginning of the semester, Blackburn said. The students not in the classroom will participate using Zoom videoconferencing.
The campus is installing cameras in all the classrooms to better serve students watching class using Zoom, he said.
"All of ETBU’s committed faculty are working this summer to format one-third of each week developed online in each class for the fall," Blackburn said. "This critical preparation will mean reduced stress for faculty and improved instruction should at any point in the semester we have to consider online modalities. With any online contingency plan, the university would provide opportunities for students to remain in campus housing and receive food services."
The campus also is expanding chapel options to Monday and Wednesday so the building will keep attendance at below 50%, he said.
The calendar also is changing, Blackburn said, with the fall semester ending Nov. 25 by canceling fall break in October and beginning final examinations on Nov. 21.
Panola College in Carthage is planning to resume face-to-face courses this fall, spokeswoman Jessica Pace said. Classes will be smaller, and some courses will be in a hybrid format.
"We have placed hand-sanitizing stations and disinfectant wipes throughout the buildings," Pace said. "Plexiglass shields have been installed between students and staff in many locations. Employees are required to wear face coverings when 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained. All students and guests are not required but are encouraged to wear face coverings."
The campus is being disinfected each night and deep cleaned every Friday, she said.
"A hygiene package will be given to all students, faculty and staff, which will include a face covering, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes at the beginning of the fall semester," Pace said.
Similarly, Tyler Junior College is offering online, in-person and hybrid classes for the fall term, spokeswoman Rebecca Sanders said. New student orientation has been in-person with social distancing or online. Fall registration is open.
Northeast Texas Community College outside Mount Pleasant is planning in-person classes for the fall semester, but still is working on how it will do so with social distancing, sanitation and other safety procedures, spokeswoman Jodi Pack said.