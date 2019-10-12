A military combat veteran will speak Monday evening in Longview about his recovery from depression and addiction.
Curtis Brown, formerly of Henderson but now living near Houston, is an author and radio host who leads a foundation that helps veterans and their families with medical expenses.
For 18 years, Brown was addicted to psychotropic medications that were meant to treat him for post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety and during recovery from the 18 surgeries he underwent after military injuries.
Brown will speak about overcoming life’s traumatic events at 7 p.m. Monday at Mobberly Baptist Church, at 625 E. Loop 281. The event is free and open to the public.He said he will be speaking “as somebody who has walked that road … and now he is on the other side of that bridge looking back and reaching out to pull those across to the other side.”His most recent book, “God Is Bigger,” also will be available, “and I will sign them,” he said.