A motorcade of veterans was escorted Thursday through a Longview High School campus lined with students cheering, waving flags and playing music to show their support for the group.
Nesha Taylor, a board member of Combat Warriors East Texas, said the organization held the motorcade "to give the community a chance to celebrate and appreciate these guys."
“Many of these guys don’t get this type of reception where they are from, and it means so much to them," she said. "We are so appreciative that people here take the time to cheer for these guys and wave flags at them.”
The motorcade takes place each year during the week leading up to the Combat Warriors East Texas Deer Hunt. Active and nonactive veterans, from all branches of the military, are flown in from across the country to hunt, relax and make friends at an undisclosed East Texas ranch for the weekend, Taylor said. State licenses, food, fuel and normal costs associated with any trip are paid for.
Combat Warriors is a national organization made up completely of volunteers who organize and promote dozens of events annually where groups of active duty soldiers are gathered for hunting and fishing trips at locales offered by its sponsors, according to the group's website.