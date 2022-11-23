District 3 Councilman Wray Wade's fourth annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner is set to return Thursday to the Green Street Recreation Center.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, residents are invited to join in the free Thanksgiving celebration.
The dinner started in 2019 when Wade came up with the idea for community members who didn't have a place to go for the holiday.
"I just think our community (District 3) has always been a community that's been left out when it comes to a lot of things, and this gives us a great opportunity to come together," Wade said. "We never hear about those people that don't have a place to go for Thanksgiving or are new to town or the elderly — (this is) somewhere for people to go and enjoy in fellowship and enjoy a great meal."
While the dinner was started with the residents of District 3 in mind, Wade said everyone in Longview is welcome to participate. He added that he'll be in attendance serving plates and enjoying the fun.
The menu is set to include Thanksgiving favorites such as turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, macaroni and cheese, broccoli casserole, dinner rolls and "plenty of desserts," Wade said. Bel's Diner, a staple restaurant of the community, will be cooking the feast as it has in the past, he added.
The event is set to have music, games, karaoke and more along with the Thanksgiving meal.
Anywhere from 150 to 200 people are expected to attend, so volunteers are welcome to help, Wade said.
For information or to volunteer, call (903) 921-0139
Green Street Rec Center is at 814 S Green St.