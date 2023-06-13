After previously voting to eliminate its collections department, Gregg County commissioners returned Monday to decide the future of its collection services, which came with disagreements.
At its last meeting, commissioners debated the elimination of the collections department and again questioned the lack of preparation time they were given to review related information. The vote to eliminate the department ultimately passed, but the next agenda items — related to termination of services with Netplea and approval for legal services for fines and fees collection services with Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson — were tabled at Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo's request. Wingo cited needing more time to review materials and the items were tabled after Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney and Pct. 4 Commissioner Danny Craig voted in agreement.
A representative from Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott spoke during the citizen comment portion and said he hoped the county would consider offering a competitive bid process so Perdue could be considered for its collection services.
When it came time to vote on the previously tabled items, County Judge Bill Stoudt requested Jim Lambert from Linebarger to speak about the firm's history and success working with the county.
"Our collection rate has surpassed 99% every year for all of the years in which we’ve worked for you, we just wanna show that we have a proven track record of having collected with you and it is a partnership that has worked," Lambert said.
He asked commissioners to consider the firm to continue collecting its court fines and fees.
Wingo detailed statistics regarding the amount of money the county has seen in collections over the last year and said including County Court at Law 1, the 188th District Court, the 124th District Court and the Justice of the Peace office, a combined over $2.1 million had been collected. He asked Lambert if Linebarger would be able to do that if it took over collections duties.
Lambert explained the firm would be able to assist with collections but ultimately the county's point of collections would still be internal at the County Clerk, District Clerk and JP's desks.
"All of those points of collection don’t change," he said. "But yes, we can assist you in all of that, what we do is we get people to come in that have failed to appear, who have not showed up on their initial notice, or whom a warrant has been sent out for."
Craig questioned one of the items which would grant Linebarger a discretionary exemption and asked why it was necessary.
The exemption would essentially negate the bid process and make Linebarger the sole consideration.
Stoudt said in his perspective, the reason for granting the exemption was because of the firm's relationship with the county over the years and its positive performance.
Craig said he wanted to be clear he had no issue with the firm itself, and simply thought other entities should have a chance to be considered.
The discretionary exemption was granted in a 3-2 vote with Wingo and Craig against it.
In the vote to decide whether to cancel its services with Netplea, Craig mentioned he'd spoken with someone at the company who said it was notified by the county its services would no longer be needed. Craig questioned if this was true and if so, why that was said if commissioners had to yet to vote on it.
Purchasing Agent Kelli Davis said she had contacted Netplea to let it know cancellation was being considered on the next commissioner's agenda but that she didn't say anything about how they would vote.
"Just to help put everybody’s mind at ease I talked to people in collections this morning and they are basically not happy with the services from Netplea," Wingo added.
Craig abstained from the vote which ultimately passed with all other commissioners and Stoudt voting in favor.
After the meeting, Wingo explained why he was opposed to the discretionary exemption.
"It’s not anything negative toward Linebarger, they’ve done a great job for us...but we’re required, as a commissioner, anything that we do, whether it’s buying equipment, we're required to put in a work project estimate or we're required to get a bid for it and the commissioners court should do the same thing in my opinion," he said.
Later, Stoudt explained his rationale for wanting to stay with Linebarger is because of it's scope of access to resources for doing collections.
"We've been doing business with them for years and they have a 99% collection rate," he said "Linebarger is much bigger than Perdue, they’re in all 50 states, Perdue’s in 13 states."