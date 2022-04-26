Sparklight has a green light to extend its fiber-optic cable-laying operations into parts of Gregg County surrounding Longview.
Gregg County commissioners on Monday unanimously voted in favor of allowing the provider to install aerial and underground fiber optic cables at several locations in Precincts 1 and 3. Precinct 1 includes part of the city of Longview an extends to its north and east. Precinct 3 includes part of Kilgore along with Gladewater, White Oak and Liberty City.
Sparklight’s request primarily involved locations in Precinct 3, including streets off Sam Page, Airline and Tryon Roads and in the Hunters Creek subdivision.
In 2020, the Phoenix-based broadband communications provider began building its all fiber-optic network in Longview.
During Monday’s meeting, Precinct 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney voiced a concern about the installation to Harry McMahan, maintenance director for Gregg County. McKinney asked McMahan if installation crews are going to label the cables that were fiber optic.
"All you have to do is get ahold of (the cable) one time and rip it up and you'll find out what the cost on it is and that scares the devil out of me," McKinney said.
According to McKinney, the cost to repair a damaged fiber-optic cable ranges anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 and sometimes higher. McKinney told McMahan that he wants crews to adequately label the cables to better assist any future maintenance.
"It just gives us a better understanding ... We're out there a year from now. We forget about it ... I wish they would put on it it's fiber optic. They have not been doing so," McKinney said.
McMahan assured the commissioner he would require crews to do so going forward. Since the project is still pending approval from the Texas Department of Transportation, McMahan said there would be time to implement the change on this and other Sparklight projects.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said the provider is doing the project on its own and is not connected with any county funds or grants. Stoudt added that the county would consider using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to try to "fill in" some of the spaces where Sparklight is not covering — specifically more rural areas.
"They're (Sparklight) getting into some of the rural area, but we're talking about making a ring around the county ... That way it'll be a complete loop outside of the rural area but inside of the county," Stoudt said.
Stoudt said he expects some redundancy regarding internet access in the area with more providers "wanting a piece of the action."
"There's nobody in the state of Texas who's doing regulation of this so everybody is trying to get in there," Stoudt said.
Wanda Gray lives on Wilkes Drive between Tryon and Sam Page roads, one of the areas the company has asked to install its fiber-optic cable. She believes she currently uses Longview-Kilgore Cable as her internet service provider. On Monday, she said she does not expect to change providers; however, Cory Newsom on nearby Rhino Street is eager about the change.
Newsom said he has Longview-Kilgore Cable and that he is "not too satisfied" with the service.
Newsom thinks he will be one of the first people in the area interested in the new provider. He said broadband options are "definitely" limited in more rural areas.
"But they're trying to catch up, and I guess this is a prime example of that," Newsom said.