Commissioners voted Monday to lower the tax rate and adopt what Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said is “probably the toughest budget” he’s dealt with in 20 years.
The $67,370,298 2022-2023 county budget is $1,899,364 higher than the $65,470,934 current budget with 63,302,228 in total revenue with 47% from property tax, 31% from sales and other tax, 7% from intergovernmental revenue and 15% from fines, fees, licenses, interest and other miscellaneous revenue.
The largest portions of funds were $9 million allocated to capital/interagency projects, $3.6 million to East Texas Regional Airport improvements, $3.33 million to a runway project at the airport, $1.7 million to capital road projects, $1.4 million to interagency projects, $1.2 million to airport public safety and $850,000 to a new parking facility.
The budget includes cost of living adjustments of 3% for eligible county employees and elected officials not including law enforcement. According to the budget, all licensed law enforcement positions were increased by $2,000. The budget does not include raises for members of the Commissioner's Court.
The county tax rate for the budget was set at 28.17 cents per $100 valuation, a decrease of about 5.3% from the current budget’s rate of 29.75 cents per $100 valuation.
The reduced tax rate is a result of changes enacted by the state legislature. County Judge Bill Stoudt said previously that one of his concerns about the coming year’s budget is the recent state law called the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act. It requires cities, counties and other taxing units to receive voter approval before levying 3.5% more property tax revenue than the previous year, according to The Texas Tribune.
The rate for the coming fiscal year is the maximum the county can propose without surpassing the cap on increased property tax and going to voters for an election, County Budget Director Linda Bailey previously said.
Before the vote to adopt the budget, Stoudt asked for comments started by discussing how difficult the budget process had been this year.
"The only comment I'll make on the budget is — in 20 years that I've been doing this job — it's probably the toughest budget we've ever dealt with, and I don't see it getting any easier," Stoudt said.
He said of the 3% cost of living adjustment for county employees, "I know it's not enough to cover what the inflation's been over the last 18 months ... Hopefully inflation will be coming down, and we'll continue to review all our salaries going forward in the future budgets to see that we take care of our employees and we're paying them their wage."
Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney asked Stoudt about the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act, which commissioners referred to as Senate Bill 2.
Stoudt said in the past three years the law has been in effect, the county has lost close to $12 million in revenue, which has come out of reserves.
"As far as your question commissioner, there is discussion in Austin regarding to maybe look at it, but there's no guarantees," Stoudt said. "I can't say whether they're going to approach it or not. We've just got to do what we can do up here and deal with it until such time."
McKinney made the motion to adopt the budget, which was seconded by Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo. In a separate vote on the tax rate, Stoudt made the motion to pass the measure, which was also seconded by Wingo. The votes passed unanimously.