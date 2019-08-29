Getting inside the Gregg County Courthouse might require opening more doors in the future.
The Gregg County Commissioners Court will vote today on whether to request bids from vendors who want to install vestibules at the courthouse’s four entryways.
A vestibule is a small foyer or antechamber that leads into a larger space.
Vestibules would help prevent the loss of air-conditioned cool air in the summer and heated air in the winter, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said Wednesday.
An estimated 4,200 people enter the courthouse every week, he said, and at the second-floor north entrance, the automatic hydraulic doors remain open as long as 10 seconds each time someone enters or exits.
“In the wintertime, we let in a lot of cold air that neutralizes any heat,” Stoudt said. “The security officers are freezing and need to wear jackets.”
Having a vestibule would prevent the loss of heated or cooled air from escaping the courthouse, thus providing energy efficiency, he said.
“Now, you will come through, and the door will shut behind you,” he said.
At their regular meeting at 10 this morning, Purchasing Director Kelli Davis will ask commissioners to seek bids for a vendor to install vestibules at the courthouse.
Also on the Commissioners Court agenda is accepting the resignation of Pct. 3 Constable Daniel Morgan and naming his replacement. Morgan leaves effective Sunday to return to the Kilgore Police Department.
A public hearing will be held on the 2019-20 proposed budget before the court’s vote to adopt the budget, ratify a property tax increase and adopt the proposed 26.25-cent-per-$100 valuation property tax rate.
Scope of work
The county has set a scope of work for vestibules at each entrance to the courthouse.
On the north entrance facing Whaley Street, a glass panel vestibule would be installed outside under the existing awning, and it would include two 36-inch handicap-accessible automatic doors with actuation buttons both inside and outside the vestibule.
The vestibule’s planned dimensions are 124 inches by 113 inches, with 82-inch-high doors.
The main entrance to the south facing Methvin Street would have a glass panel vestibule at the top of the steps at the corners to the main corridor of the courthouse’s second floor.
Two doors would be separated by at least one glass panel between the entrance and exit. The doors would be pushed to open with automatic hydraulic door closers.
At the east entrance facing Fredonia Street, the glass panel vestibule would be inside the first-floor corridor about 8 feet from the existing doorway, and it would have two push-to-open doors with an automatic hydraulic closer.
Finally, an L-shaped vestibule is proposed at the fountain entrance on the first floor’s west side. It also would have two push-to-open doors with an automatic hydraulic closer.
Bids will be evaluated based on each vendor’s total price, past performance record with Gregg County, their ability to perform, their experience with the products, the county’s special needs and requirements, their location and their responsiveness to the bid packet.
If completed, the vestibules would be the latest in a number of energy-efficient upgrades that commissioners have approved on county facilities in the past several years. Those measures have including new roofing, window sealing and other work at the courthouse that has helped the county save between $230,000 and $240,000 in yearly electric utility costs, Stoudt said.
“We’re pretty pleased with what we’ve done,” he said.