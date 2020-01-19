From staff reports
Low-income residents who are 60 or older or who are disabled or have young children and live in Gregg, Rusk, Smith and 17 other Texas counties are eligible for help in paying utility bills for four to six months of the year.
The Greater East Texas Community Action Program, which has an office in Longview, offers relief for the bulk of gas and electric bills through its LIHEAP program, which stands for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
“We are the community action agency that serves rural East Texas,” Executive Director Karen Swenson said. “We pay the energy usage, which is the bulk of the bill.”
Swenson said her nonprofit organization, which was founded in 1965, began providing help on utility bills about 30 years ago and is funded largely through contracts with the federal government. The agency offers a variety of programs and services to assist low-income residents and families, including home weatherization.
LIHEAP has served Gregg County since 1998 and provided relief to abut 4,600 households in the county in 2018, said Swenson, who is based in Nacogdoches.
Eligibility for the utility relief is based on income, according to the agency. Recipients must be U.S. citizens or have green cards, she said.
Swenson said people qualify if their income does not exceed 150% of the federal poverty level.
For instance, the threshold is about $38,000 a year for a family of four and $25,000 for a couple, Swenson said. Recipients must provide proof of income, such as a current Social Security check.
While the agency has an office at 411 Fredonia St. in Longview, Swenson advised people to apply online at www.get-cap.org . In-person interviews can be arranged by calling (800) 621-5746.
Swenson said people who lack access to a computer or do not know how to use one can rely on help from relatives and friends.
She said there is no deadline for applying, but added, “We encourage people to apply early in the year.”
Other participating counties are Anderson, Wood, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Henderson, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Angelina, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Hardin, Orange, Jefferson, Liberty, San Jacinto and Chambers.