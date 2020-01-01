Pastor Matt Comer asked God for healing Wednesday night for those reeling from the death of Panola County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Dickerson.
Comer asked God to let people “lean to you and look to you and pray to you — and that our community will come together and we will find healing from you.”
“We deal with a loss, and we need your help,” Comer prayed. “We need your guidance. We need your presence more than anything. We need your loving arms to come and wrap up this wife and this family and this community and help us find our way to continue to walk forward.”
Still Waters Cowboy Church hosted a candlelight prayer vigil Wednesday evening in memory of Dickerson. His family, his colleagues at the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Panola County community and law enforcement officers from throughout the region came together to remember Dickerson as the kind of officer who made a difference in people’s lives.
They also came together to grieve his loss.
Dickerson was shot and killed early Tuesday during a traffic stop. That kind of danger is something all law enforcement knows, the officers gathered Wednesday said. Lt. Dean Register, with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, said that means they come ready to support and help.
Gregory Newson, of Shreveport, was arrested about an hour after the traffic stop in connection with the shooting.
“Krista, we love you,” Register told Dickerson’s wife. “We’re here for you. Every badge in this room will do whatever we can to help you and your family from this day forward. From this day forward. They always say blood’s thicker than water, well, blue blood’s thicker than blood, and there’s blue blood running through every vein in here that’s carrying a badge tonight. Sheriff, we’re here for you, too. We’ll do anything we can to help you and your guys in the days ahead. Please do not hesitate to call on any of us that are in this room tonight.”
A funeral is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carthage Civic Center. Visitation is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, also at the Carthage Civic Center.
The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations for Dickerson’s family at their headquarters on Wellington Street in Carthage. The sheriff’s office has set up a memorial patrol car in their parking lot where members of the public can bring flowers, cards and other condolence offerings for Dickerson’s family.
Dickerson’s body, sent to Dallas for an autopsy, was brought home to Carthage just before the vigil started, with the processional being met in Tatum by his Panola County law enforcement and firefighter peers and by residents all along Texas 149. The processional wound around downtown Carthage before stopping at Hawthorn Funeral Home, across the street from where Dickerson worked.
Register said Wednesday night while speaking at the vigil that he takes for granted aspects of his job, and although officers train for “hours upon hours upon hours,” the best training they can have to prepare for the unknown is found in scripture.
“I consider that I have a pretty good life, but I found out that I have a void in my life. I’ve got a void there. You know how my life could have been better? If I’d have known Chris personally,” he said. “I talked to Sergeant (Jeff) Ivy today. I talked to Denise (McGuire), and man they just praised Chris to no end. Sheriff, that’s a set of boots you won’t fill. You might replace the position, but you will never fill those boots. Those boots were a good set of boots.”
Stacie Horn, a chaplain with the Henderson Police Department, offered words of comfort and encouragement to those gathered Wednesday at the vigil. Sometimes it doesn’t seem like words help, she said, but anything people can do to reach out to Dickerson’s family and the Panola County Sheriff’s Office means more than you could ever know, especially in the days ahead.
“We have hope in Christ, we have hope in eternal life, and I just want to give you guys hope to hold on,” she said. “As tough as this is, hold on. Don’t give up. Don’t give up.”