The Longview Parks and Recreation Department and District 3 Councilman Wray Wade have scheduled a community meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 to reveal concept plans and solicit community input on improvements at Broughton Recreation Center and Broughton Park.
The meeting will be held at the Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and be led by LPA Design Studios, the firm hired by the city to prepare designs and construction documents.
Last November, Longview voters approved $24.71 million for parks improvements, some of which is being used to upgrade the Broughton Recreation Center and Broughton Park.
Residents may provide input on the Broughton upgrades.