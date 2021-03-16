GILMER — A former LeTourneau University student is helping paint new life into Gilmer with the creation of a mural downtown.
Dan Black, who created the iconic murals for Silver Grizzly Espresso that attract visitors to downtown Longview, is lending his artistic talents to Gilmer. He’s putting the finishing touches on a new mural that will adorn downtown walls as one of many projects aimed at drawing visitors to the hub of Upshur County.
“It’s really fun to me to work on a large scale — to work on something that’s so much bigger than I am,” Black said. “And I love the way murals can be so captivating. They kind of surprise people. It’s public art. Anybody can look at it. It’s fun to me the way it changes an environment. It can drive up some excitement for a community.”
The mural, now located at the corner of Tyler and Davis streets, was commissioned by Live Gilmer, a new community group that’s looking to revitalize downtown.
One of the primary goals of Live Gilmer is to increase tourism in the city, drawing people to Gilmer who will shop, dine and patronize local businesses. To that end, the group is focusing on revitalization efforts and beginning to host some events, said Pat Conlan, one of the four founding members of Live Gilmer.
“Economic development is one of our big pushes. We’re trying to drive people to Gilmer and bring business to Gilmer from outside of Gilmer,” Conlan said. “We started with a little bit of revitalization of downtown Gilmer, but our focus isn’t just on Gilmer. It’s really all of Upshur County.”
In the fall, Live Gilmer helped organize and host the Fall Y’all festival, a new event for the community. On April 9-10, the organization is planning an International Barbecue Cookers Association-sanctioned barbecue cookoff called Risk It For The Brisket. On April 10, the barbecue cookoff will combine with a spring vendors market and live music with headliner Darrin Morris Band in the hopes of offering even more for East Texans to enjoy if they visit Gilmer.
The mural commissioned by the organization is intended to help “brighten up” downtown as part of the revitalization efforts, Conlan said.
Black’s mural brightly depicts the East Texas landscape with pine trees and a beautiful sky. It’s styled similarly to — but still different than — one of the murals he created for Silver Grizzly Espresso that faces Center Street in downtown Longview. Black, who resides in Denton and who has painted many murals across Texas and the country, said he sought input from Live Gilmer for the mural as he wanted it to reflect the community for which it was created.
“It’s a fun, creative, abstract celebration of the landscape here,” he said.
Hadden Starnes, who grew up in Gilmer and whose family owned the former Hadden’s Sandwich Shop downtown, said he’s excited about the revitalization efforts. Starnes is one of the founding members of Live Gilmer and now co-owns Gilmer Brewing Co., located in the former Hadden’s Sandwich Shop building. Starnes said the community also is excited about the progress they’re seeing.
“It’s taken a life of its own,” he said. “It’s been awesome.”
Black said it’s easy to see why people would want to come to Gilmer. He credits it with being among the most hospitable communities he’s visited.
“The City of Gilmer has been awesome. Live Gilmer’s hospitality has been incredible,” he said. “I’ve done mural projects all over and they all range in variety, but something that always stands out to me just about being out here is the hospitality of the locals. All the business owners and the townspeople, they’re really hospitable and I’m so grateful for that.”