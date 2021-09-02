As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Longview community came together Thursday evening for a prayer walk around Longview Regional Medical Center to show hope and support to hospital patients and staff.
“We’re here today to show what good can do in the form of love and fellowship with each other and to give each other strength to know that we aren’t lost,” said the Rev. James Hall, a Longview Regional employee and volunteer chaplain as well as pastor of Hughes Chapel CME Church. “We’re going through the storm right now, but that doesn’t mean we stop — we keep going. We’re going to come out on the other side.”
About 60 people attended the prayer walk. Attendees gathered at Longview First Assembly, a church on Fourth Street across from Longview Regional, where Longview Christian Church’s Community Minister Troy Bayne offered the first public prayer.
From Longview First Assembly, attendees prayed among themselves as they walked down Hollybrook Drive, turning into Longview Regional’s entrance and then walked around the outside of the hospital. Participants stopped at the hospital’s helipad, where Hall offered a final public prayer.
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center has planned a moment of silence and prayer at noon today. The event is virtual, and the community may take part from anywhere. Christus is asking community members to pray for the “health care workforce, physicians, first responders, officials, volunteers and members of our community for their tremendous efforts to prevent and treat COVID-19.”
After seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients at the hospital, Longview Regional Director of Risk Management Jennifer Bray reached out to Bayne and other pastors at her home church, Longview Christian Church, with the idea of a prayer walk.
“We had a really rough week last week, and (this past Friday) was a very trying time for the hospital. On Saturday, one of the leaders sent a message out just saying to be thinking and praying for everybody,” Bray said. “I got to thinking that it would be nice to have the community come together and pray over the hospital, for the patients and for the staff.”
Bray said Longview Regional, like many East Texas hospitals, is seeing an increase in patients with COVID-19, and this time the virus is attacking differently — it’s hitting harder.
“A lot of younger people are infected. That’s hitting close to home for a lot of the staff. It’s just a different experience than it was the first time,” Bray said. “We also are not shut down like we were before, so many people are out living life as they know it, but there’s a lot going on behind those doors. There are a lot of people behind those doors who are dedicated and committed to helping our community, and it’s taking a team to get it done.”
Bayne said he felt moved to join the walk personally after speaking with Bray. Bayne has known Bray for a long time, but he said when she reached out, he heard a “heaviness” and an “ache” in her heart to show love and support for the hospital and its patients. Bayne immediately joined in and reached out to other church pastors, many of whom were present Thursday.
He knows Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center is in a similar situation, and Bayne said he’s also reached out to that hospital regarding a prayer walk. Those plans are continuing to be finalized.
Bayne said he hopes the prayer walk raises awareness in the community.
“You can drive around Longview, like even today. Everything seems normal when you’re doing your shopping and going to places,” Bayne said. “People just need to be aware that there is a real crisis happening in our community. Perhaps this will spur them to pray or to reach out to someone who’s working in a hospital.”
Longview Regional spokeswoman Libby Bryson said that as of Thursday, the hospital was caring for 103 patients with COVID-19.
Bryson said throughout the surge, the hospital has remained “extremely proud” of the ways in which its staff and physicians have risen to the challenges presented by COVID-19.
“They continue to work tirelessly to care for our patients, each other and our community,” she said. “Each of them deserves our endless gratitude.”
As a member of the health care community, Bray said she wants people to know the hospital’s team is giving “110% to care for their community.”
“Although this is very difficult and we don’t see it going away any time soon, we are all committed to working together and doing what we can to give our support and show our community that we’re in this fight as a family,” she said.