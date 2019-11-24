Hundreds of Christmas fans found what they were looking for Sunday evening in downtown Longview.
Santa was there with an elf, and there were games and food — but the highlight was the second annual lighting of the Community Christmas Tree in Heritage Plaza.
“I think it’s great,” Desiree Stephens said standing next to her husband, James. “I love it. I mean, I would live Christmas all of the time.”
Longview Main Street hosted the three-hour celebration along with Visit Longview, Cajun Axe Throwing, Harvest Moon Countrygrass, Mack and Hansen Orthodontics and Santa Flavious.
“(Harvest Moon) has been great, the tree is beautiful and Santa (Flavious) and Joshua (the Elf) are hilarious,” Stephens said.
It was the second year for what organizers and attendees in 2018 said they hoped would become an annual tradition. An exact crowd count was not available, but Sunday's turnout may have topped a thousand.
The tree lighting put the finishing touch on Christmas lights that went up in the past week along downtown streets and on the lawn at the Gregg County Courthouse, and kicked off the community's celebration of the season.
Guests — many of them children — trampled the brick pavers, concrete paths and grassy areas of the plaza to check out the food trucks, toss an axe, get their face painted or watch Happy T. Clown twist balloons into animals, swords and other shapes.
The balloon shapes and the music were what 5-year-old Wyatt Elardo said he enjoyed most as he swung his inflatable sword while seated on his father’s hips.
“It’s fun. We’re enjoying it. We’re having a great time,” father Michael Elardo said before asking Wyatt, “Are you having a great time?”
“Yay!” Wyatt exclaimed.
When asked for his favorite activity Sunday, Wyatt’s 10-year-old brother Drake Elardo had a cooler response.
“I have no idea,” Drake said.
Bringing his Hallsville family to downtown Longview for the tree lighting was a fun choice, their father said.
“We got here right at 4. We did the balloons. We got this thing, and we did the bag with the washers and tossed the bag, and we did the putt putt golf, Michael Elardo said. “It’s so slow right now. We can’t get anywhere because it’s so crowded, but it’s fun and we’re having a good time.”
Stephanie Whitten wanted her 2-year-old Jaxon to enjoy the same fun, but he fell asleep in his stroller moments after their entered Heritage Plaza, she said, but she still enjoyed the vendors, Santa Flavious and the tree lighting.
“I wanted him to see Santa and I thought it would be fun to just go out into the community and experience downtown Longview,” Whitten said but added through laughter, “He slept through the whole thing. He did.”