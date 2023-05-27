Dallas Plastics plans to expand its Longview plant on Jordan Valley Road.
The expansion will see the company invest $2.8 million in the plant, including adding material storage space and production equipment. The company also would create 19 full-time jobs, according to information provided by the Longview Economic Development Corp.
Dallas Plastics, which has headquarters in Mesquite, manufactures blown polyethylene film products paired with printing, embossing and other features for use by the the medical, food and industrial markets.
“After a thorough vetting of our options, Dallas Plastics has chosen our Longview facility for our expansion and relocation project," Ken Colbey, chief financial officer of Dallas Plastics, said in a prepared statement. "Longview has been home to one of our plants for years, and we are excited to continue working with LEDCO and the city of Longview to expand this location.
"We appreciate all of the assistance provided which made Longview the clear choice for this project for both Dallas Plastics and the Community.”
Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO president and CEO, said his organization's business retention and expansion program works with companies when they're competing for corporate investments.
"Longview has worked hard to create and maintain a positive business climate to secure the corporate investments necessary to grow our manufacturing base. Congratulations to the Dallas Plastics team on this expansion," he said.