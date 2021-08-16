Longview's public transit system will, for the first time in 15 years, be managed by a different company, but one with connections to the existing operator.
Those connections should help the change be seamless, said City Manager Keith Bonds.
"No one should notice," the change, Bonds said.
On Thursday, the Longview City Council selected Waco-based Hendrickson Transportation to manage the city's fixed route bus system, Longview Transit. The city had as required by law sought proposals. Four firms responded, including the current provider. McDonald Transit Associates was the original firm hired to run the bus system. The company later became part of RATP Dev North America. In addition to RATP, the city received proposals from East Texas Council of Governments in Kilgore and Cincinnati-based First Transit.
A committee that consisted of the city manager, assistant city manager, finance director and assistant director of development services reviewed the proposals based on: "organizational capabilities and qualifications of the resident general manager; prior performance on similar projects/background/experience/references; technical capacity/project approach; management plan; and cost proposal."
John Hendrickson, who started Hendrickson Transportation, had worked for McDonald and then RATDP Dev, Bonds said. He was the supervisor for current Longview Transit Manager Scott Lewis.
"(Hendrickson) split off and started his own company and is picking up properties that RATP used to have," Bonds said. He said one reason Hendrickson was chosen was because the firm isn't planning on making employee or staffing changes.
The city of Longview maintains ownership of all the buses and other equipment, building and bus stops, while the management firm operates the entity known as Longview Transit.
The five year contract is renewable for an additional five years, with pricing starting at $159,925 in the first year, increasing annually to $171,679 in year five, $177,751 in year six and $193,174 in year 10.