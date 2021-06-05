The Compassionate Friends of East Texas will hold its 12th annual butterfly release rain or shine at 10 a.m. today at the J.R. Curtis Jr. Garden for the Blind at the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview.
The nonprofit group Compassionate Friends of East Texas is “a self-help organization offering friendship, understanding and hope to bereaved families that have experienced the death of a child.”
Butterflies may be purchased for $10 at the event.
Organizers will have tents set up in case of rain.