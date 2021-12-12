The Compassionate Friends of East Texas is hosting its 15th annual Candle Lighting Ceremony starting at 6 p.m. today at Alpine Church of Christ, 610 E. Loop 281 in Longview.
The nonprofit organization supports families who have lost a child.
Participants in Sunday’s ceremony are invited to bring memorials and tributes to display about their loved ones. Participants may browse displays starting at 6 p.m., with the candle lighting ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Elgin Lary at (903) 806-8927 or by email at e_larysr@hotmail.com.