Jessica Marvray spotted a box for Pirate’s Booty puff snacks Thursday afternoon at Longview WoW during the Box in a Box nesting and construction competition.
“It was right there and I was like oh my gosh, we need this,” She said.
Marvray and her son, 6-year-old Paxton, decided to build a pirate ship for the construction competition portion and the “pirate box” was the perfect addition.
Soda can boxes were stacked and taped together long ways to create a tall mast with a piece of flattened cardboard for the said. The long and wide slab of cardboard was bent and curved up on the sides to make the boat.
Paxton’s 10-month-old sister Calista happily sat and played in the “boat” while the others finished building the helm, ship’s wheel and captain’s chair.
The family took first place in the construction competition, winning free passes to come back and gear shop credit. This was their first time at Longview WoW.
“Getting quality time with these two, creative time, is always a blast,” Marvray said.
Paxton said he had fun building and it was his idea to build the ship.
“It drives in water,” he said.
Four-year-old Josie Bannert carefully placed a piece of duct tape on a small box.
“It’s a gray stool,” she said, patting it gently.
Her 6-year-old brother, Lane, excitedly pointed at several boxes stacked almost as tall as he. He called it a “jewelry stand” and box.
“All I do is hand out tape,” Jule Bannert, the children’s grandmother, said.
Bannert was in town for the holidays to visit from Serbia and decided to take the kids to Longview WoW Thursday since she leaves again Friday.
At the beginning of the event, Education Coordinator Bethany Hara gathered the families together and introduced the nesting activity first. The goal was to see how many cardboard boxes the children and families could manage to place inside of each other, like nesting dolls, within five minutes.
The children rushed the boxes and went to work. Brady Simms, 7, quickly found a large box and began nesting the boxes together. He ended up with nine boxes. His mother Lindsay Simms and 5-year-old brother Andrew won the competition with 14 boxes.
Lindsey Simms said it was good to get the children out to play during the holiday break.
“We’ve had some downtime, but we’ve been kind of lazy doing nothing,” she said, laughing. “It’s pretty nice to get out and play.”
“It’s fun being lazy,” Brady said.
“You asked me this morning if it was time to go back to school,” she said to Brady. “He’s ready.”
The pirate ship came in first place while a car and campsite came in second and third, respectively, for the construction competition.
A duck, two houses and a bunker for Nerf gun battles were also built.
“It’s creative and we’ve seen lots of different structures,” Hara said, noting that this is the third year for the competition. “It was born out of the idea to give the boxes a second life after the holiday so they don’t go straight into the landfill and kind of a play on Boxing Day.”