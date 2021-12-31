Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.