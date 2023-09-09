Supply chain issues continue to affect completion of the new Longview Police Department headquarters, which is now set to be finished by fall.
The new building, which is on South Street across from the existing police department, is part of a bond package approved by voters in 2018 that allocated $52.41 million for police and fire facilities.
In October 2020, a $23.8 million contract was awarded to a Flint-based construction firm to build the three-story, 71,300-square-foot facility.
Ground was broken on the project in February 2021.
Kevin Chumbley, assistant director of Public Works, previously said the project was scheduled to be done by the end of summer, but continued delays of needed parts to finalize construction have pushed the date forward.
"It's not just about supply chain but shortage of equipment, and so that all kind of compounded the schedule, and we're not trying to make any excuses, but we've had some legitimate reasons this project has faced," he said.
A regulator for the building's generator and parts for the elevator are still needed. According to Chumbley, once the elevator parts are installed, it will need to be re-inspected for state certification.
Additionally, technology on the first floor also has caused ongoing delays. The entire building is highly technological and equivalent to a hospital in terms of the systems it maintains to operate, Chumbley said.
Access controls for devices, doors, cameras, microphones and more are some of the building's tech-based features.
Network conduits and switches that connect to the network help run the body camera equipment and upload data daily to a server.
Cameras in interview rooms are still being networked to digitize recordings that will be stored on servers, Chumbley said. Also, doors with badge readers for access control are still being worked on.
"So a lot is occurring on the first floor still, and so we're getting wrapped up with a lot of that and it's going well," he said. "So we're anticipating, ,,, the fall here, maybe mid-fall."
The second and third floors are essentially finished, and furniture has been installed and landscaping is basically complete, Chumbley added. He estimated the project to be about 95% complete.
After all of the parts are installed and technology is up and running, a final walkthrough will need to be done with a punch list to check off items.
While there will be a period during the move-in phase when the contractor is still completing some work, Chumbley doesn't expect that to affect anything and hopes to have personnel moved in in a timely manner, he added.