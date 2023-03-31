Ongoing delays in obtaining needed materials have pushed back completion of the new Longview Police Department headquarters to summer.
The new building, which is on South Street across from the existing police department, is part of a bond package approved by voters in 2018 that allocated $52.41 million for police and fire facilities. In October 2020, a $23.8 million contract was awarded to a Flint-based construction firm to build the three-story, 71,300-square-foot facility.
Ground was broken on the project in February 2021.
Kevin Chumbley, assistant director of Public Works, said the project is almost 90% complete.
The building, like many construction projects across the country, has been affected by supply chain issues that caused a delay in materials being shipped. Critical items such as glass and lighting still have not arrived, he said.
"We've been affected by overall delays on materials more than anything," he said.
The glass is needed for windows, specifically on the bottom floor, which aren't standard windows and use a special grade glass, Chumbley said. Lighting needed for the overall interior and some exterior of the building remains on back order, he added.
Despite those delays, the city has continued to make progress on the facility where it can, Chumbley said.
An electrical control panel initially set to arrive in November came at the beginning of this year and was key to getting both of the building's elevators installed, he said. The elevators still require some work, and once they're finalized, they will be used to move furniture to the second and third floors, he added.
Other than the windows, most of the building's exterior is complete, which includes masonry, brick and stone work and installation of metal panels. As for the interior, construction started top-down from the third floor as that's the best way to progress by not tracking in a lot of material at once to avoid damaging anything that's already been installed, Chumbley said.
"Items like tile, carpet, sheetrock, millwork, which includes cabinet work, has been installed on the third floor," he said.
The second floor is about 80% complete, and the first is about 60% to 70% done, he said.
HVAC, plumbing and electrical features have been installed, which covers piping and conduit inside the walls, which is then covered with sheetrock, Chumbley said.
Furnishings for the facility are scheduled to arrive in May.
Chumbley stressed the importance of getting elevators completely done in order to move in all the furniture.
"We're trying to get it complete as fast we can. We know everybody's excited to get in it," he said.