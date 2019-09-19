The Concentrix call center at Loop 281 and Judson Road notified the state that it will lay off an estimated 177 employees in November because a client changed its business plan.
The layoffs under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act will go into effect Nov. 15, according to a notice from the Texas Workforce Commission dated Wednesday. The act requires employers to provide 60 days of notice to covered plant closings and covered mass layoffs, and generally applies to employers with 100 or more workers.
The layoffs affect employees assigned to a program at the call center, said Sarah Cassidy, senior director of internal marketing and communications for Concentrix in Tempe, Arizona.
Concentrix, based in Fremont, California, bought the former Convergys call centers in October and renamed them, making Concentrix the second largest global provider of customer engagement services. Customers include banking and financial services, consumer electronics, health-care services, insurance, retail and technology companies.
Cassidy said in an email, "Our first priority has been to share this news with our employees. We remain committed to placing impacted employees on other client programs as well as our work at home programs."
She said employees might be eligible to seek transfers at other locations. Concentrix also has call centers in Jacksonville, Dallas and Laredo in Texas, in several other states and throughout the world.
Contacted Thursday outside the Concentrix building, two-year employee Taylor Villanueva said she was "caught off guard" when Concentrix notified her about the upcoming layoffs.
However, she said, "They have been good to me."
Villanueva, who lives in Marshall, said she plans to seek employment at other call centers.
The layoff notifications could prompt Workforce Solutions East Texas to offer rapid response services to employees losing their jobs, said Lindsay Vanderbilt, director of communications with the East Texas Council of Governments. ETCOG oversees Workforce Solutions, which has an office at 2430 S. High St.
"We are able to offer early intervention and support services to their employees," Vanderbilt said. "We offer unemployment insurance information to them, labor market information, training opportunities they might be eligible for."
Vanderbilt advised Concentrix employees who are losing their jobs to visit the Workforce Solutions officer (open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays) or call the office at (903) 758-1783.
The call center under the Convergs name received $200,000 in incentive money from the Longview Economic Development Corp., said Wayne Manfield, LEDCO president and CEO, in an email.
LEDCO gave Convergys $100,000 for meeting its capital investment goal of $5.5 million in July 2008 and an additional $100,000 for meeting its employment goal of a minimum of 500 workers in December 2008, he said.
During the term of its performance agreement that expired in 2013, Convergys never met its employment goals, so it did not receive any additional incentives, Mansfield said.