“Never give up,” hip-hop artist Focus Grigsby rapped Saturday afternoon at the first-ever Concert for Our Kids in downtown Longview.
Grigsby and other performers used the stage at Heritage Plaza to spread a positive message to an all-ages crowd of more than 100 people even as concerns about coronavirus grip the nation.
“Wash your hands” was the message Kemian Fry and Shandral Shankle of Faith Nation Ministries in Tyler gave when they took the stage. The three words provided advice to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which had infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed about 5,800 as of Saturday evening.
Concert for Our Kids took place as the city of Longview and many area organizations have canceled or postponed events, and after school districts and colleges have canceled classes in response to the pandemic, which President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency.
Event organizers had planned the two-hour Concert for Our Kids since mid-February, said Justin Johnson of the Bethel Temple Youth Ministry in Longview.
“After a lot of prayer and seeking God, we decided to move forward,” he said. “It was supposed to rain (Saturday). We felt like God was with us would take care of everything.”
Johnson and other organizers cited safety measures such as providing hand sanitizers, disinfectant spray and gloves to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“We did not want the virus to have us afraid,” Johnson said.
Fear of the coronavirus was not on the minds of several attendees, but they said they had followed simple safety measures such as washing theirs hands frequently.
Alexa De Leon, a Longview resident who came with six children, said she learned about the coronavirus recently and was “not really” afraid. She said she enjoys attending events such as Concert for Our Kids.
Young children played in a bounce-house slide while teenagers and young adults watched the musicians and dance moves from the 14-member Light Squad from Soldiers in Christ of Tyler.
Soldiers in Christ is a nonprofit mentor organization for youths 5 to 21, said their youth pastor, Bretney Massenburge.
Massenburge, a registered nurse with UT Health, said she understands most of the cases of the coronavirus have occurred in groups of 200 or more people in closed spaces. As she spoke, a man came by offering hand sanitizer.
Burnell and Evelyn Simon of Longview said they came to enjoy the event, and take measures to prevent exposure to the coronavirus.
“We wash our hands, makes sure we are not sitting next to anyone who is sick,” Evelyn Simon said. “We are having a good time.”
Concert sponsor Bernardo Ibarra, who showed up with his wife, Stormy, and sons Kasen, 8, and Ezra, 7 weeks, said he uses hand sanitizers at his barber shop and at home.
“I heard the flu was worse than the actual cornonavirus,” Ibarra said.
He said he was enjoying the concert.
“I love the purpose of the event,” Ibarra said. “I love the hip-hop music. It’s an interesting way to reach people. I love Jesus.”