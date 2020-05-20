The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center’s Spring Concert Series continues Thursday with a performance by the Jazz Connection with George Faber.
The concert will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in the garden at 706 W. Cotton St. The west gate at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center parking lot will open at 5 p.m., and tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. The concert is free for children 3 and younger.
In case of rain, the concert will move to the warehouse behind the nature center. For information, go to longviewarboretum.org/events/current-events .