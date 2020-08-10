Following another round of impassioned discussion Monday about the fate of the Confederate monument on the Gregg County Courthouse lawn, the county judge said commissioners will take action next week.
More than two dozen speakers Monday added their voices to the chorus in debate about the monument during the citizen comment period at the Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting. Monday’s speakers argued to keep the monument instead of “erasing history.”
Discussion about the monument was not on the agenda, but it has been a consistent topic during the period at recent meetings.
During a July 30 meeting, nine people spoke about the monument with all but one speaker calling the statue a reminder of slavery and segregation that should be removed. Following the meeting, Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown said he would request an action item be placed on a future agenda.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt on Monday said he would honor that request. Commissioners will take it up at the next meeting, he said.
Defenders of the monument during Monday’s meeting found no speakers in opposition.
Speaker Scott Brown said he will not compromise the value of Southern heritage, nor does he want to “eradicate an unpleasant section of history” by removing the monument.
“If you sincerely want to fight against racial injustice, teach your boys how important it is to keep their pants pulled up,” Brown said. “You want to see black people flourish, shut down Planned Parenthood.”
Speaker John Jones said many of the people who want the monument removed are not from Gregg County.
“What you’re addressing is outside influence,” he said. “It’s affecting the people of this county.”
To speak during public comments, speakers must fill out a card with identifying information. The form includes name, group or organization represented, address, telephone number and email. It does not specifically ask for county of residence. All nine speakers at the July 30 meeting live in Longview, according to the speaker cards. Eight of them spoke in favor of removing the monument.
Of the 25 speaker cards on Monday, more than half listed addresses, home or work, in Longview and other cities in Gregg County. Other speakers were from Tyler, Ore City, Bastrop, Carthage, Gilmer and other municipalities.
W. Michael Hurley, identified himself as owner of small business with an office on Judson Road. The business website lists a Tyler location.
“I’m not an out-of-towner. I’m not an activist coming from Dallas or Houston or Austin,” he said. “It’s vital to remind you that your duties as commissioners is to represent the wishes of the people of Gregg County.”
Hurley looked around to each of the commissioners and judges.
“You stand, politically, with a noose around your neck on a stool,” Hurley said. “Are you actually going to jump off the school by your own will? I encourage you, please keep our monument and don’t give in to the radical views that don’t truly represent the wishes of Gregg County.”
Larry Courington, of Longview, who has spoken about the topic at several meetings, voiced concerns about the source of funding to remove the monument, should commissioners vote to do so.
“If it is decided to move it … not one penny of our tax dollars should move it,” Courington said. He added that those who have argued to remove the monument should pay for it.
Jennifer Ross, who donned a Confederate flag face mask at the meeting, argued to keep the monument and spoke against abortion following another speaker’s comments on the topic.
During a five-minute break following the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, Ross spoke with Shannon Brown and hugged him. She listed her address in Bastrop, near Austin, on her speaker card.
“People have a heritage, and we want to respect that,” Brown said after the meeting. “There’s always two sides to a story. One side, people believe in their family and loved ones.
“On the other side is the sad side of slavery,” he said. “People have the right to speak, and that is what the court is here for.”
The next Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the Gregg County Courthouse.