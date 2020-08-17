Commissioners Court
The Confederate soldiers monument stands in front of the Gregg County Courthouse on Monday, June 29, 2020. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

The Confederate monument will remain on Gregg County Courthouse lawn — at least for now.

After about an hour of public comments during this morning’s special-called Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting, Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown — the court’s lone black commissioner — made a motion that the monument be removed from the courthouse grounds.

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt asked for a second. No one spoke up.

Stoudt again asked if there was a second, and none of the other commissioners, who are white, spoke.

Stoudt said at that point without a second, the motion failed.

The monument and whether or not it should be removed has been a consistent topic during public comment at recent commissioners court meetings. 

The Longview City Council has scheduled a special-called meeting for Thursday. The agenda for the meeting includes the Confederate monument as a discussion item. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Members of a group who want the Confederate monument removed from the Gregg County Courthouse sing Monday shortly after a motion by a county commissioner to remove it failed to get a second. 