The Confederate monument will remain on Gregg County Courthouse lawn — at least for now.
After about an hour of public comments during this morning’s special-called Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting, Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown — the court’s lone black commissioner — made a motion that the monument be removed from the courthouse grounds.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt asked for a second. No one spoke up.
Stoudt again asked if there was a second, and none of the other commissioners, who are white, spoke.
Stoudt said at that point without a second, the motion failed.
The monument and whether or not it should be removed has been a consistent topic during public comment at recent commissioners court meetings.
The Longview City Council has scheduled a special-called meeting for Thursday. The agenda for the meeting includes the Confederate monument as a discussion item.
This is a developing story and will be updated.