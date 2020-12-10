Public health officials on Thursday announced 18 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gregg County and no new confirmed recoveries or deaths.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported the new cases brought the county’s confirmed cumulative count of cases to 3,549. The county has had 2,650 confirmed recoveries and 72 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
Gregg County on Thursday had 827 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the number of active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates decreased by five to 30.
The numbers do not include 2,199 probable cases, 936 probable recoveries and 46 deaths in the county for which COVID-19 is listed as the probable cause.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
In Smith County, NET Health reported one additional confirmed COVID-19 death along with 43 newly confirmed cases in residents.
The county has had 6,520 cumulative confirmed cases and 141 confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus. Confirmed recoveries on Thursday remained at 4,408.
The county has had an additional 4,539 probable cases, 1,837 probable recoveries and 65 deaths for which COVID-19 is listed as the probable cause.
On Thursday, there were 253 patients with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 being treated in Tyler hospitals.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported 12 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 1,299 cases and 50 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 1,344 positive cases, according to the state, and 38 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by one for a cumulative total of 648, and the county’s deaths increased by two to 24.
Statewide
A North Texas medical examiner's office has brought in two refrigerated trucks to store dead bodies in response to low capacity amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
Many of the hospitals and larger funeral homes in the Fort Worth area have reached their storage capacity or will soon, said Nizam Peerwani, Tarrant County's chief medical examiner.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, which has a capacity normally of 100 bodies, said each truck can store 50 bodies.
Officials expect to start using the trucks in the next few days.
Also Thursday, a South Texas county that has been hit especially hard by the pandemic announced that its county judge tested positive for COVID-19.
Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, 77, has worked from home for most of the pandemic, and learned of his positive test after a family member tested positive. So far he hasn't had symptoms.
"I have taken all the precautions that I could to prevent infection, but I still have contracted this awful virus," Cortez said. "This goes to show you how contagious this virus can be."
For a third day in a row, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas surpassed 9,000. The Texas Department of State Health Services said that 9,045 people with the coronavirus were hospitalized Thursday. Last week marked the first time Texas surpassed a daily count of 9,000 hospitalizations since a deadly summer outbreak.
State health officials on Thursday reported 12,211 new confirmed cases and 244 new deaths. The state says almost 1.3 million people have tested positive in Texas.
There have been more than more than 23,600 COVID-19-related deaths in Texas, the second highest in the country, researchers at Johns Hopkins University have determined.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has remained mostly constant around 13,000 per day, according to Johns Hopkins.