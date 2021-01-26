Public health officials on Tuesday announced two newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Gregg County since Friday along with 164 new cases as regional hospitalizations from the virus remained above 15% for the 43rd straight day.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported the new confirmed cases bring the county’s cumulative count to 5,348 with 93 confirmed deaths. The district on Tuesday had not updated case counts for the current day with the most recent numbers accounting for the weekend. The county’s confirmed recoveries remained at 3,655.
The numbers do not include 4,061 probable cases, 2,180 probable recoveries and 74 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 1,600 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates on Monday decreased by one to 10.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for a region that includes Longview and Tyler has decreased in recent days but remained above 15% for the 43rd straight day.
COVID-19 patients on Monday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 16.34% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, Monday’s rate is the lowest recorded in the region since Dec. 20 when it was 15.94%.
The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% and has been below 17% for the past four most recent days for which data is available. The rate on Sunday was 16.53%, 16.89% on Saturday and 16.86% on Friday.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
The state reported 39 ICU beds were available in hospitals throughout Trauma Service Area G, the same number as the previous day’s report.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 332 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday and two additional deaths. The county has had 9,680 confirmed cases, 6,479 recoveries and 167 fatalities.
On Monday, there were 252 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported 22 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Monday and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,032 cases and 76 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 15 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Monday and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,834 positive cases, according to the state, and 73 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by 20 for a total of 1,095, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 43.
Statewide
The rolling average number of daily new cases of the coronavirus in Texas has decreased 17.5% over the past two weeks, researchers at Johns Hopkins University say.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported more than 24,000 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, as well as 307 additional deaths.
Johns Hopkins says more than 35,000 people with the virus have died so far in Texas, the third highest death count in the country.