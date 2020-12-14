Public health officials on Monday announced 60 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents along with another confirmed death from the virus.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, said the new cases brought the county’s cumulative confirmed case count to 3,622. The county’s deaths increased to 75.
New daily cases in the county had recently decreased; however, the weekend showed another jump in diagnosed novel coronavirus cases in the county.
Confirmed recoveries in Gregg County residents remained at 2,650. On Monday, the county had 897 confirmed active cases of the virus.
A rise in active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates continued during the weekend. On Monday, NET Health reported 43 active cases of COVID-19 in inmates up from 40 on Friday. Two weeks prior, on Nov. 30, there were just five active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said on Monday that the positive cases in his county rose to 1,315, an increase of 14 since Friday. COVID-19 deaths in the county rose by four to 55.
He expressed optimism at the recent relatively few new cases of the coronavirus in the county but asked residents to pray for those who have lost loved ones.
“The case numbers don’t seem to be overwhelming but it indicates a steady spread throughout our county,” he said. “Please continue to pray for and support those in our community that have lost family and friends.”
On Monday, Harrison County had 1,217 confirmed recoveries and 43 active cases.
In Smith County, NET Health reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend and one additional confirmed death. The county has had 6,733 cases and 143 confirmed deaths.
Recoveries remained at 4,410.
On Monday, there were 251 patients with confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 being treated in Tyler hospitals, up by nine from Friday.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported 16 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County during the weekend and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,362 positive cases, according to the state, and 39 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by eight for a cumulative total of 659, and the county’s deaths increased by one to 26.
Hospitalization rate
COVID-19 hospitalizations in a region that includes Gregg County on Monday remained below a threshold that would set the area on a path toward imposing new restrictions on businesses.
Hospitalized COVID-19 patients comprised 14.26% of total hospital capacity in the 19-county Trauma Service Area G that includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola, Marion and Smith counties.
Should the region experience seven consecutive days in which more than 15% of patients have COVID-19, it will trigger a roll back of restrictions on businesses from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
The rate has remained below 15% since this past Tuesday when it went just higher than the mark at 15.02%.