School closings in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 unleashed a string of conflicting emotions for parents as they were announced around East Texas.
Many districts said Friday that schools would remain closed from one to two weeks longer after spring break — with the further message the closings could be extended. Children’s elation at more time away from school was tempered by parents’ acceptance of the extended break, the hardships that might present while they’re working — and the understanding that closures might help break the illness’ spread.
“I feel that it was the responsible thing to do. I can’t imagine making a choice like that, to close Longview (ISD) for two weeks, was an easy one,” said Erika Rader, who is part of the Rader Funeral Home family business. “I don’t think the district took that lightly, but I am thankful that they considered everything, especially coming off spring break when there’s so much spring break travel.”
That return from travel presents a real potential for the disease to spread, she said.
“I think it’s good not to panic, but I think it’s best to be proactive rather than reactive,” Rader said.
Rader and her husband, Preston, have a son who attends Hudson PEP Elementary School and a daughter in pre-kindergarten at Trinity School of Texas. Both are among the schools remaining closed this week. She said it’s fortunate the schools are mirroring each other in terms of closures because of the difficulties doing otherwise would present to parents with students at multiple schools.
Because of her family business, she and her husband can’t control their schedule. There will be times when the family has to get out, she said, but hopes to minimize that and counter it with good hand-washing.
And she’ll be working to keep her children engaged in meaningful activities while having fun.
“It will be doing a lot of reading, just trying to stay entertained,” she said, adding that she’ll be looking for resources on YouTube — and encouraging some naps.
Pam Allen said she responded to her sons’ excitement over the extended break with the news that they might have to attend school longer into the summer.
She also agreed school districts were making the right move in shutting down.
“Our government has no plan in place,” she said. “This is what we have to do to protect our society at this time.”
Allen works from home, she said, so she realized other parents might have a harder time dealing with the long break. Some schools also announced they were working to provide online learning opportunities for students.
“It doesn’t seem like it has to be all or nothing,” Allen said, noting that some of her sons’ school work already takes place online. “If they can do some stuff at home, let’s get them doing the work at home.”
Amanda Grimes said her daughter also was excited about the break until the possible repercussions were explained. Her family won’t travel during the break, she said, in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“My reaction as a parent is I appreciate the proactive response, but I don’t think any of us know for sure what is the right step to take, and I think everybody is just trying to do that,” said Grimes, who is director of First Christian Church’s Prep School in downtown Longview. The school will follow Longview ISD’s schedule for closure.
Maria Aranda and her husband, Jesse, have a son who attends Pine Tree Primary, where she’s been working as a substitute teacher’s assistant in one of the pre-kindergarten classes. Substitutes won’t be paid during the closure, she said, although it will give her extra time to work on the teaching degree she’s pursuing online through Stephen F. Austin State University.
She also works at her husband’s family’s restaurant outside of Longview.
“It’s a little easier for us,” because they’ll be able to take their son with them to the restaurant, Aranda said.
She knows other parents, though, will be scrambling to find child care or might even have to miss work. But she said she understands the schools’ decisions.
Kimberly Kingston sees the closure of Longview schools through the lens of concern for relatives who are elderly or already experiencing health problems and through her work as a physical therapy technician at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview. Her own three children were returning from trips to Washington, D.C., and Galveston over spring break. Some of their friends traveled overseas during the time off from school.
Kingston, who also is in nursing school, noted the illness has a long incubation period — the U.S. Centers for Disease control says from two to 14 days — so people could be sharing the virus even when they feel completely healthy.
Closing the schools could help prevent the virus’ spread, and her children will be “hustled up” in their house, not sharing the illness.
“If they get it, that’s one thing,” she said. “Them sharing it feels like a moral obligation to me that I prevent that.”