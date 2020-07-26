The Democrat facing U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert in November for his 1st Congressional District seat is set to speak at a rally today in Tyler against federal agents occupying U.S. cities.
Tyler businessman and rancher Hank Gilbert is one of the speakers planned at the rally set at 2 p.m. today at 100 N. Broadway, the square in front of the Smith County Courthouse in Tyler.
“This Sunday, people in my district are taking to the streets — with our masks — to protest the occupation of American cities and to let our Congressman know he needs to grow a backbone and stand up to (President Donald) Trump,” Gilbert said.
A similar rally also is scheduled today in Nacogdoches.