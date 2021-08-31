Connect Hearing is excited to announce the launch of Otoscan® 3D. Otoscan® is a safe scanning technology developed by hearing care professionals. With Otoscan® it is now easier than ever to find a comfortable earpiece for your hearing aid.
Otoscan® allows us to create a precise image of your ear through 3-D laser mapping technology. We pair this accurate visualization with our patient’s hearing test results to find a solution that helps them hear better, physically fits their ear and is comfortable to wear. The days of lengthy appointments due to taking silicone impressions are over.
“Otoscan is a quick, pain free and clean process to getting your ears scanned in 3D. Scanning the ears allows each patient to see just how unique our ears really are. This advanced technology makes it even easier for us to provide customized products for our patient’s unique needs and it’s a great alternative to the previously used wet and cold impression material. You can even watch the entire process on the computer," said Pauline Dinnauer, AuD.
