A “constitutional carry” bill in the state Legislature that would allow Texans to carry a handgun without a permit or training has gained steam among Republicans, but some firearm instructors argue the proposal is a threat to public safety.
HB 1911 is awaits a full vote in the Texas House and is co-authored by state Reps. Jay Dean, R-Longview, Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, and Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, among others. If it passes the House, permitless carry still would require approval in the Senate.
Texas Republican Party Chair Allen West and Republicans across the state believe they have the best chance to get the bill passed this year as opposed to previous attempts, the Texas Tribune reported.
“Under current state law, Texans must generally be licensed to carry handguns openly or concealed,” the Tribune reported. “Applicants must submit fingerprints, complete four to six hours of training and pass a written exam and a shooting proficiency test. Texas does not require a license to openly carry a rifle in public.”
HB 1911 would remove the license requirement to carry a handgun openly or concealed. Certain people would still be prohibited from possessing a handgun, such as a convicted felon.
A Longview license to carry instructor and former police officer argues the legislation would pose a safety risk.
“First thing, I am a firm believer of the Second Amendment,” said Don Radcliffe of Prepared Advantage Academy. “The Second Amendment is a right.”
Radcliffe said that with rights come responsibilities, and that gun owners have a responsibility to know the law.
“How do you get to know the law?” he asked. “You go to a license to carry class.”
Prepared Advantage Academy offers concealed handgun licensing and armed guard licensing classes. Radcliffe is a former police officer and has been an instructor since 1995.
“You would be appalled to know what people think the law is, and they are wrong,” he said. “Even law enforcement.”
In the many hours of training to become law enforcement officers, Radcliffe said little time is spent on concealed carry law.
“I am definitely opposed to constitutional carry because it is dangerous, unreasonably dangerous,” he said. “If you don’t know the law, how can you abide by it?”
Radcliffe said he also did not support open carry laws.
“After three years, it sure is easy to identify the idiots,” he said. “Why would you put a sign on your back that says shoot me first?”
With the possibility of a change to constitutional carry to become law, Radcliffe emphasized guidelines are needed.
“I don’t like big government, but we do need guidelines,” he said. “Without them, where are you? Not ruled by the people but ruled by the idiocy.”
Radcliffe referred to a commercial asking if a parent would allow a child to swim the English Channel without teaching him or her how to swim.
“People come to class, and they have no clue what the law is,” Radcliffe said. “You’re allowing people who don’t know the law to carry a gun.”
He believes the passage of the bill would backfire on the state and argued that lawmakers do not see what instructors see.
“Without knowledge, you cannot be responsible,” he said.
According to the Texas House’s Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee Report, the bill “would make it legal for a person who meets the eligibility requirements for obtaining a handgun license but is not a license holder to carry a handgun in a concealed manner or in a holster if the following conditions are satisfied:
“The person is not a member of a criminal street gang;
“The person is not engaged in criminal activity, other than a Class C misdemeanor that is a violation of a law or ordinance regulating traffic or boating; and
“The person is not in a location in which carrying a handgun or other firearm is prohibited under the law.”
The bill also would make it legal for foster parents to possess handguns in a vehicle and employees to store a firearm or ammunition in a locked and privately owned vehicle in a parking area among other things.
It also would amend “provisions relating to the defense to prosecution for accidental possession of a handgun at an airport screening checkpoint.”
Supporters of the proposed legislation cite a need to allow as many Texans as possible to protect themselves.
“It’s important we keep allowing as many citizens [as possible] to be able to protect themselves, because if you can’t carry your firearm with you, then how can you protect yourself?” Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, who authored a permitless carry bill that was left pending in committee, told the Tribune.
Meanwhile, a group of state license to carry instructors held a news conference Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin to “draw attention to the safety risks that will result from dismantling” the state’s gun laws.
Longview Police spokesman Brandon Thornton said the department is in the process of reviewing the bill’s implications and declined to comment on it.
East Texas Police Academy Director Joe Cassin also said the academy would “prefer not to comment on pending legislation.”
Dean, Paddie and Clardy did not return messages Tuesday seeking comment.