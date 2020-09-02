After a successful fundraising campaign, construction of the Longview Skate Park has started.
Starting with a Bicycle Adventure Day in June 2018 to the last $10,000 donation in October 2019 from Texas Steel and Pipe, the campaign raised $40,000 in private funds. That money was combined with a $40,000 matching grant from the city of Longview to provide the $80,000 needed to build the facility at Ingram Park.
The project uses weather-resistant surface materials designed to stand up to the punishment from skateboards and BMX bikes.
Construction was originally scheduled to begin in February but was delayed due to scheduling conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This skate park is going to be a throwback to the skate parks of the late ‘90s and early 2000s, which are very different from what you see today,” said Morgan Wade, professional BMX rider and lead builder of the skate park. “That’s going to make this skate park stand out quite a bit.”
Wade said the park is going to be unique in that it is being built with a treated wood frame with Skatellite as the ramp surface. Wade described Skatellite as smooth and weather-proof.
“I designed the layout of this park. Coming from my personal experience, the way that we designed this, there is a little bit for everybody of all skill levels from beginners up to professionals,” Wade said. “When you talk about professional level ramps, it doesn’t mean beginners can’t ride those. It means beginners can ride them and learn how to ride them like a pro does and get better at it and have something to aspire to.”
Wade said the skate park will benefit the whole city and not just the skate and bike community, adding that people from Tyler, Dallas and even other states could be drawn to the park.
“The way this park will be set up, professional competitions could be held here and would potentially draw in people from all over the country,” he said. “That would bring a lot of people to Longview and benefit the whole town.”