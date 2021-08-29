The traffic detours at the intersection of the Carthage loop and U.S. 59 north of Carthage are changing, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
“The westbound exit ramp and eastbound entrance ramp have been reconstructed and will be reopened, while the westbound entrance ramp and the eastbound exit ramp will be closed,” said TxDOT Marshall Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.
This detour will likely remain in place through the end of March, TxDOT said.
The project, which began in September, includes repairing and resurfacing U.S. 59 north of Carthage to U.S. 79 east of Carthage.
The contractor is Longview Bridge and Road.