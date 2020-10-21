A new traffic light and turn lanes will be coming to Hawkins Parkway early in 2021.
The city of Longview is in the process of finalizing a contract with Reynolds & Kay Inc. of Tyler to begin construction in January on Hawkins Parkway at the entrance to the Christus Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living, said Dwayne Archer, assistant director of public works.
When the project begins in early January, it’s estimated to take four months to complete, Archer said.
Plans call for the new four-way traffic signal at the highly trafficked intersection of Hawkins Parkway and Good Shepherd Way. Archer said Hawkins Parkway also will be widened to allow for new left-turn lanes.
“The new signal will provide a safer environment and ease of access to the traveling public,” Archer said.
The city is providing $247,500 for the project while the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NETRMA) is providing a $270,000 grant. On Monday, Gregg County commissioners formally accepted the funds from NETRMA for the project.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said Gregg County serves as a pass-through agency between the city of Longview and NETRMA, a transportation planning agency that serves 14 member counties in East Texas.
Gregg County commissioners also approved an interlocal agreement on Monday to pass the funding to the city for the project.
The construction is intended to address traffic and safety issues on Hawkins Parkway at the entrance to the Institute for Healthy Living, where it lines up with the shared entrance to Home Depot and Lowe’s on the opposite side of Hawkins.